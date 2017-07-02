Senator Gary Peters Considers Latest President’s Tweets ‘Disturbing’

DETROIT (WWJ) – President Donald Trump is not letting up on his Twitter attacks on the news media.

The feud between Trump and MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski continued on Saturday when the president attacked both on Twitter. On Saturday morning he referred to Scarborough as “Crazy Joe” and Brzezinski as “dumb as a rock.”

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

In the early evening Saturday, the president also issued several tweets sniping about news coverage. The recent Twitter battle the president finds himself in isn’t something U.S. Senator of Michigan Gary Peters endorses. Peters considered the recent Twitter feud “disturbing” and suggests the president take time away from his social media accounts.

“The president’s tweets are simply beneath the Office of the President, and I think it’s really disturbing to have a president who believes he needs to tweet things such as that,” Peters told WWJ. “I think he needs to stay off his Twitter account. It’s not helpful to the country and is certainly a distraction from the important work we need to do.”

Trump states “the fake and fraudulent” news media say he shouldn’t use social media, but he defends the practice by saying that social media helped him win the election.

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Those who don’t support Trump will be marching on Sunday in Ann Arbor. An immigration rights organizer and defenders of affirmative action will be among those attending an impeachment march and rally in Ann Arbor this afternoon.

They say the president has been in violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the Office of President. They say they can’t abide a Congress that turns a blind eye to the constitutional breaches of our Commander in Chief, and demand that Congress does its job and commences with impeachment proceedings.

Forty one other cities are also having impeachment marches today. The anti-Trump rally and march in Ann Arbor officially begins at 12 p.m. at the University of Michigan Diag.