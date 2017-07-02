Yoga, Study, Musculoskeletal Pain
Study: Yoga Can Cause Musculoskeletal Pain

July 2, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: health, Yoga

DETROIT (WWJ) – Many believe yoga does only good for your body but a new study suggests otherwise.

Ten percent of people who do yoga experience musculoskeletal pain, according to a study from the University of Sydney in Australia. Researchers found that most of the pain was in the upper upper extremities — shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand — possibly due to downward dog and other postures that put weight on the upper limbs.

Nancy McCaochan of Karma Yoga in Bloomfield Township has been teaching yoga for 20 years and offers advice to prevent an injury, especially if you’re new to yoga. She said it is key for beginners to introduce themselves to the instructor so they can have a stronger teacher-student relationship.

“The very first thing is to introduce themselves to the teacher and say ‘I’m brand new,'” McCaochan told WWJ’s health reporter Deanna Lites. “I would recommend a beginner find a class that is perhaps small enough and the teacher is interested in how students do things.”

McCaochan added that it’s just as important to pay attention to your body and go at your own speed.

“Most injuries happen through inattention or ego,” McCaochan said. “When we are in a classroom situation we tend to try to do everything the way everybody else is doing it, and then we forget about our own bodies and our own limitations.”

There are many different types of yoga. Some are more relaxing while others can be fast paced or performed in a heated room. So talk with an instructor ahead of time to see what class would be best for you.

 

