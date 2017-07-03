US Coast Guard, Missing Swimmer, Detroit, Detroit Yacht Club

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Swimmer Off Belle Isle

July 3, 2017 8:40 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a young man who has gone missing while swimming at Belle Isle.

At 7:50 p.m. the Coast Guard received a call from the Detroit Fire Department that a “young adult male” was swimming off the Belle Isle beach area south of the Detroit Yacht Club and never resurfaced after going under the water.

Witnesses on the beach say he was about 20-30 feet off shore.

“Currently we have a rescue effort going using a small response boat from our station at Belle Isle, a Coast Guard helicopter and the Detroit Dive Team is assisting in that search,” Coast Guard Senior Chief Gabriel Settel told WWJ in a live broadcast.

Settel added that the search has been going for roughly 30 minutes at the time of the interview.

There is no further personal information on the missing man at this time.

