Detroit Woman Shot Over License Plate Dispute

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman was shot on Detroit’s west side over a license plate early Monday morning.
Police say a 28-year-old man tried to steal her plate off the 23-year-old woman’s car on Ashton, near Southfield Road and Tireman. When the two began to fight he pulled a pistol and fired several rounds. She then drove to a nearby gas station for help.
Her condition remains unknown.
Jason Coleman — who coaches football at Cass Tech — has lived in the area all his life, and was disappointed to hear about the incident that occurred nearby.
“It’s a shame but society is like this,” Coleman told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “Someone wants to steal somebody’s license plate just because they don’t have the money to get their own insurance to get their own plate. It’s ridiculous. You can’t have anything nice now a days.”
The shooting is still under investigation.