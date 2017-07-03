Michigan State Police, Marysville, Missing Child, Police, Crime

Michigan State Police Are Searching For Missing Toddler

July 3, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Marysville, michigan state police, missing child

MARYSVILLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are on the lookout for a missing toddler from Saint Clair County– who they say is in danger.

Two-year-old Jayden Harris was last seen with his parents — Scott and Crystal Harris — at their home on the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue.

missing child 070317 Michigan State Police Are Searching For Missing Toddler

Scott and Crystal Harris

Child Protective Services in Marysville was attempting to remove Jayden from the home with a court order, when the parents took off with the child.

Police say the parents were aware of the court order. They are believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

