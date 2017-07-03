Michigan State Police Are Searching For Missing Toddler

MARYSVILLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are on the lookout for a missing toddler from Saint Clair County– who they say is in danger.
Two-year-old Jayden Harris was last seen with his parents — Scott and Crystal Harris — at their home on the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue.
Child Protective Services in Marysville was attempting to remove Jayden from the home with a court order, when the parents took off with the child.
Police say the parents were aware of the court order. They are believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.