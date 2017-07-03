One Dead In Quadruple Shooting In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – One person is dead, three others hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff investigators report it appears to be a “robbery gone bad.” One person, a 23-year-old man, was found dead at a home on Thorpe Street, near Huron and Johnson, just after 4 a.m.

Three other people — a 17-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. They’re expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made, but authorities have some information about the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are receiving conflicting reports from the victims on what caused the shooting.

WWJ’s Vickie Thomas spoke with one woman at the scene, Dayzohnique Northern, who says the shooter goes by the name “Merk.”

“I don’t know much about him really, but I know he was the shooter,” Northern said.

The shooting is still under investigation.