Washtenaw County Driver Arrested For Role In Fatal Crash

SALINE (WWJ) – A suspected drunk driver is locked up after causing a fatal accident in Washtenaw County on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say a 19-year-old young man from Saline was killed and three others injured after the car they were in was hit yesterday afternoon at Bemis and Moon Roads, south of Ann Arbor.
Two of those hurt were last listed in critical condition, while another was in stable condition.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff Department, the young man from Saline was at a four-way stop at Bemis and Moon Roads, and when he started to go his car was hit by the suspected drunk driver who didn’t stop.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.