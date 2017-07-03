Drunk Driving, Fatal Crash, Police, Crime

Washtenaw County Driver Arrested For Role In Fatal Crash

July 3, 2017 7:26 PM
Filed Under: car crash, police, Washtenaw County

SALINE (WWJ) – A suspected drunk driver is locked up after causing a fatal accident in Washtenaw County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a 19-year-old young man from Saline was killed and three others injured after the car they were in was hit yesterday afternoon at Bemis and Moon Roads, south of Ann Arbor.

Two of those hurt were last listed in critical condition, while another was in stable condition.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff Department, the young man from Saline was at a four-way stop at Bemis and Moon Roads, and when he started to go his car was hit by the suspected drunk driver who didn’t stop.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch