300 Involved In Disorderly Conduct At Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN (WWJ) – Activities will proceed as normal on this Fourth of July in west Michigan’s Grand Haven State Park even though the beach there was cleared last night due to some fights and disorderly conduct.

Approximately 300 people were involved in disorderly conduct on the beach last night. There were reports of fights, disorderly conduct, loud music and alcohol — and alcohol is not allowed in the park.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Joe Boyle said they were initially called to the park because of a 16-year-old girl having an alcohol overdose.

“On scene they saw a group of approximately 300 people that congregated in the same general area of where the medical was and a disturbance broke out while we were attending to the victim,” Boyle said. “Reports from the road patrol indicated that there were about eight to 10 fights within the crowd and it was getting out of hand.”

Boyle said they cleared the beach and no one was arrested. He added that teenage girl is in stable condition.

Grand Haven Police called in all of its officers to prevent another incident similar to what occurred at South Haven last year when fights on the beach caused police to shut down the North Beach.

No one was injured.

There will be extra patrols around the park and the city tonight because of a fireworks show.