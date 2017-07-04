Daughters Of Two Killed In Orion Township Explosion Speak Out

ORION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The daughters of the Orion Township couple killed in a house explosion last week are talking about their heartache — and also putting to rest any rumors as to what might have happened.
Joice Dominguez says her father Bruce — a former Marine — did own a few weapons but they were kept in a safe place.
The house explosion last week resulted in the death’s of Kathy and Bruce Dominguez. Police have ruled out arson.
Angelyn Dominguez says her mom and dad were the most caring people who would do anything for their children.
“They loved our German shepherd like she was our sister,”Angelyn Dominguez told WWJ. “Our mom loved the Broncos and our dad was a caring father who built that house just for us.”
A third daughter — Kimberly — was in the house when it blew up. She made it out safely with the help of a neighbor, but the emotional toll of the tragedy is very great.
The Dominguez sisters are inviting the public to a visitation for their parents Thursday at Woodside Church from 3-7 p.m. It will be followed by a celebration of life.