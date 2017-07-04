Independence Day Parades Are A Big Hit In Metro Detroit

CLAWSON (WWJ) – Marching bands, clowns, and lots of red, white and blue makeup this year’s Clawson parade in the city’s downtown.

The Clawson 4th of July Parade took place earlier today with a great turnout for the annual event. The parade began at 9 a.m. at Crooks Road and traveled down 14 mile to Main Street to Elmwood Avenue before finishing in Clawson City Park. The parade featured bands, floats, balloons and clowns.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined community members, families and veterans at this year’s parade. One of those veterans participating in the parade was John Williams, who served as a peace-sailor in the 1950’s.

Williams said he loves taking part in events like today’s parade and supporting his country.

“I’m proud to do it,” Williams told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “I’m proud to be a veteran, I’m proud of this country, and I just love to show the colors and see the flags.”

Brenda Whitehead was also in attendance for today’s parade in Clawson — it was the first of two parades on the day for her. Whitehead said the Clawson Parade is always on her Fourth of July agenda, and again enjoyed this year’s display.

“I’m very excited about our country and just seeing the guys go past with all of their uniforms on is really nice,” Whitehead said. “… I love the fourth.”

Right down the road was the annual Northville Independence Day Parade, which also drew a big crowd on Tuesday. Some of the favorites in this year’s parade was the fife and drums and a group of young people on unicycles.

For Madison Christoper this parade has been a Fourth of July tradition for about 10 years. She said she used to bring her kids to the parade and enjoys the “symbolic values” it provides.

“My kids grew up coming here and they won the bike contest many years in a row,” Christoper said. “… This world to me is very different from the world I grew up in so I like the whole symbolic values that this parade gives.”