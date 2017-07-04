Man Responsible For Fatal Crash Near Saline Arraigned

YORK TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The man responsible for a fatal crash near Saline on Sunday is being arraigned this hour at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office.
34-year-old Matthew Stoy of Adrian will be charged in connection to the fatal crash that took the life of 19-year-old Jacob Rauguth. According to authorities, Stoy’s blood alcohol level was high.
Police say this is Stoy’s second offense for drunk driving.
Authorities reported Sunday the Saline native was killed and three others injured after the car they were in was hit by Stoy’s Mercury Mountaineer at Bemis and Moon Roads. Stoy reportedly ran through a stop sign, colliding into Rauguth’s Pontiac G6 in the intersection.
Rauguth was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, two of those hurt were last listed in critical condition, while another was in stable condition.