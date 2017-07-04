Fatal Crash, Saline, Police, Car Crash, Arraigned

Man Responsible For Fatal Crash Near Saline Arraigned

July 4, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, police, Saline

YORK TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The man responsible for a fatal crash near Saline on Sunday is being arraigned this hour at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office.

34-year-old Matthew Stoy of Adrian will be charged in connection to the fatal crash that took the life of 19-year-old Jacob Rauguth. According to authorities, Stoy’s blood alcohol level was high.

Police say this is Stoy’s second offense for drunk driving.

Authorities reported Sunday the Saline native was killed and three others injured after the car they were in was hit by Stoy’s Mercury Mountaineer at Bemis and Moon Roads. Stoy reportedly ran through a stop sign, colliding into Rauguth’s Pontiac G6 in the intersection.

Rauguth was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, two of those hurt were last listed in critical condition, while another was in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch