One In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Canton

CANTON (WWJ) – A Rochester Hills resident is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Canton early Tuesday morning.
According to authorities, the 40-year-old was riding on the back of the bike driven by a 39-year-old Canton resident. They somehow lost control and ended up crashing in someone’s front yard near Central Park Drive and Manhattan Circle in Canton.
Both the passenger and driver were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ypsilanti. The driver is in stable condition.
Speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in this crash.
The crash is still under investigation.