Warren Man Hospitalized In Fireworks Accident

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren man is hospitalized after mixing fireworks with alcohol on Monday night.
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the victim was injured by exploding fireworks that lodged glass and other debris into his neck, arm and upper torso.
The man was transported to Beaumont Hospital following the incident. There is no update of his condition at this time.
“This is always my greatest fear of a serious injury due to poor judgement under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Fouts posted on Facebook. “Alcohol and fireworks are a deadly combination and they do not mix. I hope everyone will heed this advice and urge others to avoid drinking and using fireworks in combination.”
Fouts added that he will be patrolling the neighborhoods again tonight, as he does every year.