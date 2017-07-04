What’s Really In A Hot Dog?

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands will be eating hot dogs in the Metro Detroit area today as part of a Fourth of July tradition.

Some people favor hamburgers while others prefer hot dogs. There isn’t any debate on what’s really in a hamburger but that’s not the case for hot dogs. So before you throw some franks on the grill today you might want to listen to what the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has to say.

“It’s the pieces of meat that are cut away from your steaks and roasts, and then those are grounded up really finely,” Eric Mittenthal of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said when asked what’s inside a hot dog. “Then they are mixed up with some spices and a curing agent. Then they are stuffed into casings and cooked, and that’s it.”

Mittenthal added that the council’s survey finds beef is king when it comes to hot dogs.

“Beef remains the most popular,” Mittenthal said. “We asked people what’s their favorite meat in a hot dog and far away it was beef with pork coming in second and turkey coming in third. Really these days you can get whatever kind of hot dog you want.”

As for condiments Mittenthal said ketchup is fine for those 18 years old or younger, but after that stick with just mustard.

If you want to learn more about hot dogs then visit the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council’s website at www.hot-dog.org.