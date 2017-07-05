‘Fugitive Dust’: Ordinance Would Target Pollutants Like Pet Coke

DETROIT (WWJ) – Could it be a breath of fresh air in Detroit? A city councilwoman is introducing a plan to improve the city’s air quality.

Saying “every Detroiter deserves to breathe clean air,” Detroit Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez introduced the city’s first ordinance aimed at improving air quality.

“Up to this point we incorporated people’s feedback to make sure it was industry friendly as well as really supporting public health and clean air in our city — so we are positive — we have the administration’s support and Wayne County Executive support, so we are hoping to get all the council members on board as well,” Castaneda-Lopez telling WWJ Citybeat Reporter Vickie Thomas.

She said her office has been working on the proposed ordinance for three years.

“When I was first elected — some of you may remember back in 2013 — there were piles of black material being stored along the riverfront. We came to find out that that was a material known as pet coke (petroleum coke) and that there were many harmful impacts that that material could have on the surrounding neighborhoods and residents.”

The ordinance seeks to regulate materials like petroleum coke and encourages industrial companies to keep dust off streets and out of homes and prevent products like pet coke like from being stored uncovered or on Detroit’s riverfront.