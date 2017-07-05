Police Search For Gunman After 1 Killed At ‘Illegal’ 300-Person Block Party

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Police in Highland Park are on the hunt for a suspect after a deadly shooting at a big 4th of July bash.
According to authorities, 300 people were attending the block party in the Detroit enclave when shots were fired just as the fireworks display was beginning Tuesday night.
A 36-year-old man was killed by a bullet to the head. It’s unclear if he was targeted. His name was not immediately released.
Highland Park spokesman Marli Blackman said it was an illegal block party on Midland Street; and while hundreds of people attended, no one is talking.
No description of the suspect is available at this time.
Police are looking for witnesses to the incident including anyone who can identify the shooter.
Anyone with information should call Highland Park detectives at 313-852-7338. To remain anonymous, tipsters are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or text CSM and your tip information to CRIMES (274637).
One Comment
what made it illegal?