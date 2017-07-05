Michigan Man Killed In 4th Of July Jet Ski Accident

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a man has died after being thrown from a personal watercraft and hit by the vehicle at a lake in southwestern Michigan.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Magician Lake in Cass County.

Witnesses told Cass County Sheriff’s investigators that 28-year-old Derek Jackson of Gobles hit a wave and was thrown from his Jet Ski which then struck him. He was by was taken by Medflight helicopter to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Joseph County, Indiana, coroner’s office later determined that Jackson drowned.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and a life vest was used, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one else was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pride Care Ambulance, Sister Lakes Fire Department, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Keeler Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and Medflight.

