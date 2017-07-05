Accused Flint Bishop Airport Stabber Indicted By Federal Grand Jury

FLINT (WWJ) – A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, at this time is charged with two felony counts: interference with airport security and committing an act of violence at an international airport. The purpose of the grand jury is not to determine guilt or innocence, but to decide whether there is probable cause to prosecute a person for a crime.

Ftouhi allegedly emerged from an airport restroom armed with a knife and stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck in mid-June.

Investigators say Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and yelled “Allahu Akbar” — an Arabic phrase meaning “God is great.” He was arrested at the scene.

The head of the FBI in Michigan called the stabbing an act of terrorism, adding that additional charges were expected. The airport was shut down for hours following the attack, but no one else was hurt.

The U.S. Attorneys Office said Ftouhi, who remains held without bond, would be arraigned in federal court in Flint Wednesday afternoon. The charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Neville, meanwhile, is out of the hospital. He took part in the Fenton Independence Day parade on Tuesday.