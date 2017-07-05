Explosion At GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant; Injuries Reported

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – Emergency crews are at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant this hour after an explosion.
Preliminary information is there what officials are calling a “minor explosion” inside the factory on East Grand Boulevard. A GM spokesperson said three people were injured in the incident, which happened in the paint shop late Wednesday morning.
The spokesperson said workers were adding pressure to a valve when the lid popped and struck the workers. EMS crews were called to the scene, but injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
The spokesperson told WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert that the plant has not been evacuated and that production continues.
As an investigation continues, the spokesman said GM is evaluating the situation to make sure nothing like this happens again.