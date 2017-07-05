Judge Hits 29th Homer, Tying DiMaggio’s Yankees Rookie Mark

July 5, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has tied Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie.

Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against Toronto. It was his major league-leading 29th home run of the season.

Connecting on a 92 mph fastball, Judge drove it 398 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast. New York trailed 5-0 before the homer.

DiMaggio set the Yankees rookie mark in 1936. Judge reached it in New York’s 83rd game of the season.

The only other rookies to hit 29 homers before the All-Star break were Mark McGwire in 1987 (33) and Jose Abreu in 2014 (29).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

