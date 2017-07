Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, July 2017Click here for your chance to win a batch of $2 Cruisin' Michigan Lottery instant lottery tickets for your office!

Miller Lite Field of Dreams - On-Air GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 7 and 19 for your chance to win a Miller Lite Field of Dreams Experience which includes the opportunity to play baseball at Comerica Park on August 15.

Win Tickets To Queen + Adam Lambert At DTE At Lady Jane's Haircuts For Men!Stop by the Grand Opening of Lady Jane's Haircuts for Men in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 5th from 3-7 p.m. for your chance to win tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace on July 20th!

WWJ's Weekend Box Office 7/6/17 - Thunder Over MichiganWWJ's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens on Thursday, July 6th for your chance to win tickets to Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at the Willow Run Airport September 2-4, 2017.