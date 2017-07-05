Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia Left Home Using Wooden Walking Stick

July 5, 2017 5:57 PM
Filed Under: missing, Ollie Sampson

DETROIT (WWJ) – The daughter of a missing woman hoping someone will see her mom walking and help get her home.

ollie sampson Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia Left Home Using Wooden Walking Stick

Ollie Sampson

Ollie Sampson, 85, has been missing since early Wednesday morning from her home in the 8100 block of Northlawn in Detroit.

She’s described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 94 pounds – she has gray hair and brown eyes.

She wears a chain around her neck that has her name and medical information on it and the phone number of a relative that can called.

Family members say that Mrs. Sampson has dementia and a heart condition — it’s assumed she left the house with her wooden walking stick — which is missing from the home.

If anyone sees Mrs. Sampson or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-5201.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch