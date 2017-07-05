Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia Left Home Using Wooden Walking Stick

DETROIT (WWJ) – The daughter of a missing woman hoping someone will see her mom walking and help get her home.
Ollie Sampson, 85, has been missing since early Wednesday morning from her home in the 8100 block of Northlawn in Detroit.
She’s described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 94 pounds – she has gray hair and brown eyes.
She wears a chain around her neck that has her name and medical information on it and the phone number of a relative that can called.
Family members say that Mrs. Sampson has dementia and a heart condition — it’s assumed she left the house with her wooden walking stick — which is missing from the home.
If anyone sees Mrs. Sampson or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-5201.