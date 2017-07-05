Police Capture Armed Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Detroit’s 6th Precinct

July 5, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: 6th precinct, Detroit crime, Escaped Prisoner

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities have captured a suspect who escaped Wednesday from Detroit’s 6th Precinct on Warwick Street.

Police telling WWJ that the man was arrested with several others in a sweep in connection with an armed robbery around 4:55 p.m.. They were all being held in the garage of the precinct when the one managed to escape.

Officers found the man just before 8 p.m. in the area of Warwick Street near the 6th Precinct.

The suspect, who has a warrant for his arrest, is 24-years-old, African American and 5-foot-11 inches tall. He is wearing flex cuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch