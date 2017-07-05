Police Capture Armed Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Detroit’s 6th Precinct

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities have captured a suspect who escaped Wednesday from Detroit’s 6th Precinct on Warwick Street.
Police telling WWJ that the man was arrested with several others in a sweep in connection with an armed robbery around 4:55 p.m.. They were all being held in the garage of the precinct when the one managed to escape.
Officers found the man just before 8 p.m. in the area of Warwick Street near the 6th Precinct.
The suspect, who has a warrant for his arrest, is 24-years-old, African American and 5-foot-11 inches tall. He is wearing flex cuffs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
