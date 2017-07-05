American Red Cross Issues Emergency Call For Blood Donations

DETROIT (WWJ) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood donations in Michigan and nationwide.
Red Cross Spokesman Todd Kuhlman says your help is badly needed as blood donations have fallen short of expectations for around the past two months.
“That’s resulted in about 61,000 fewer blood donations than the Red Cross needs,” he told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “And right now it’s causing a significant draw on our blood supply and the Red Cross is now facing a critical blood shortage.”
Kuhlman said blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than it’s coming in. “So we certainly need more donations now so that we can replenish that blood supply,” he added. “Especially during this critical summer period.”
All blood types are needed and a single donation by you could save someone’s life.
For more information on eligibility and all the details about how to donate blood, visit this link. To find a blood drive or donation center near you, click here.