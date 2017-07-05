Tigers Agree To Terms With First Round Pick Alex Faedo

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo from the University of Florida, the club’s first round selection (18th overall) in the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

In 20 appearances, including 19 starts, with Florida this season, Faedo had a 9-2 record with a 2.26 ERA (123.2IP/31ER). The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior also racked up 157 strikeouts (11.43 SO/9.0IP) with only 42 walks (3.74 SO/BB). Faedo saved some of his best pitching for the postseason, appearing in five games during the NCAA Tournament, compiling a 2-0 record with one save, 0.33 ERA (27.1IP/1ER) and 44 strikeouts and helping the Gators to their first-ever national championship. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 College World Series after starting two games vs. TCU and not allowing a run in 14.1 innings, while striking out 22. Faedo was also selected to the 11-man CWS All-Tournament Team.

In his three seasons with the Gators (2015-17), Faedo posted a 28-6 career record with a 2.80 ERA (289.2IP/90ER) and 349 strikeouts in 56 appearances (48 starts). He was a standout on the 2016 USA Collegiate National Team as well, when he went 3-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. Faedo was previously selected by Detroit in the 40th round of the 2014 draft out of Alonso High School in Tampa, Fl., but did not sign.

With Faedo’s signing, the club has agreed to terms with 30 players from this year’s draft, including 22 of their first 23 selections.