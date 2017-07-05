Police: Driver Critical After Wrong-Way Ford Road Drunken Driving Crash

July 5, 2017 8:00 AM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police say drunken driving appears to be to blame for an early morning wrong-way rollover crash.

According to investigators, the 47-year-old female driver was going the wrong way on Ford Road when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a tree in front of a Jimmy John’s sub shop.

She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition

The woman, whose name was not released, was the only person in the car. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured, according to police.

Ford Road was closed in both directions between Wayne Road and Carlson following the accident that occurred just before 5 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident. An investigation is ongoing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch