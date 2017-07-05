Police: Driver Critical After Wrong-Way Ford Road Drunken Driving Crash

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police say drunken driving appears to be to blame for an early morning wrong-way rollover crash.
According to investigators, the 47-year-old female driver was going the wrong way on Ford Road when she lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a tree in front of a Jimmy John’s sub shop.
She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition
The woman, whose name was not released, was the only person in the car. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured, according to police.
Ford Road was closed in both directions between Wayne Road and Carlson following the accident that occurred just before 5 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic shortly before 8 a.m.
Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident. An investigation is ongoing.