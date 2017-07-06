Detroit Man Charged With First Degree Murder In Death Of Pregnant Mother Of 4

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend will appear before a judge on Thursday.

The body of 24-year-old LaDiamond Meyers was found last week in an abandoned home where investigators say the family was squatting in the 15400 block of Braille Street, near Evergreen, on Detroit’s west side.

Police believe there was a domestic dispute between Meyers and her boyfriend — 29-year-old Willie Lawrence Wilborn — before he allegedly struck her in the head with a blunt object, killing her. Her four young children were inside the home when neighbors discovered the mothers’ nude and lifeless body on a bed.

A family member told reporters the kids range in age from 8 months to 5 years old and that Meyers was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy Thursday charged Wilborn with first degree murder, which means investigators believe the killing was premeditated.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Wilborn served prison time on a 2011 fourth degree criminal sexual conduct conviction for a crime involving a child age 13 to 16.

Wilborn was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He faces life in prison if convicted as charged in this case.