CLIF Protein Bars, Kid Bars Recalled Due To Undeclared Nuts

DETROIT (WWJ) – Clif Bar & Company is voluntarily recalling three products that may contain undeclared peanuts and tree nuts.

Included in the recall are CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip.

The company said in a media release that the bars, sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S., could have peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconut that are not listed on the product labels.

Clif Bar & Company said the recall is only a precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts, who run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The company is strongly advising consumers who have nut allergies not to consume the recalled bars, although it’s safe for those who are not allergic to eat them.

The recall comes after the company received “a small number” of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions. There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

“Clif Bar & Company cares deeply about the health and safety of consumers. We apologize for this inconvenience,” Cliff Bar said in a statement.

The recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found in the table below. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The company is asking consumers, if there is an allergy concern, to return product the the store where they bought them for a full refund or simply throw them away.

For more information please visit here or contact 866-526-1970.