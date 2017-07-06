Desperately Seeking Adopters: Nearly 50 Cats Rescued From Hoarding Situation In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – Neighbors said it was a horrible situation that had been going on for decades. Over the span of a couple weeks – the Humane Society was able to intervene to save the lives of dozens of cats — the victims of a hoarding situation.

A Plymouth man living in a trash filled trailer, which included dead animals, was also removed from the home.

In all, nearly 50 cats were removed from the home and now the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) is tasked with getting them ready for a healthier and happier next chapter.

Many of the cats are sick and the remains of some were found in plastic containers.

The HSHV does not have legal authority to enforce animal cruelty laws in the city of Plymouth — and it was just recently that area officials and a new property management company were able to enact the help needed to address the situation.

I doubt many of us could,” says Michele Baxter, HSHV’s Cruelty and Rescue Manager. “We hope the public will come forward to adopt them and give them the loving care they deserve.”

The cats were inside an elderly man’s trailer home. HSHV found a hot tub in the trailed filled with feces.

The trailer will now be demolished.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is open seven days a week for anyone who wants to adopt one or more of the cats – some will only be adopted as barn cats (info here) as they are not equipped for indoor life.

Find more information about adoptions at HSHV — here.