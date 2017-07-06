Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Forward/Center Eric Moreland

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent center Eric Moreland. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Moreland, 25, appeared in 44 games (41 starts) with the Canton Charge of the NBA’s G League last season, averaging 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 steals and 33.4 minutes. He was named a NBA G League All-Star, named to the All-NBA G League Third Team and to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team last season.

The 6-10, 238-pound forward/center last appeared in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 1.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 6.0 minutes in eight games. For his NBA career, Moreland has appeared in 11 games, averaging 0.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 4.5 minutes with the Kings. The Houston, TX native went undrafted out of Oregon State in the 2014 NBA Draft. During his final season with the Beavers as a junior, Moreland averaged 8.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 29.4 minutes in games. He finished his college career as Oregon State’s all-time leader in blocked shots (184).

