Endangered Missing Advisory Posted For St. Clair County Toddler

MARYSVILLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old St Clair County boy.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been posted for Jayden Harris, who Michigan State Police say was taken by his parents as Child Protective Services tried to remove him from his home through a court order.

The child was last seen at an apartment on Michigan Avenue in Marysville with his parents, Scott and Crystal Harris.

Police say the parents knew about the court order and are acting in violation of the law. Police did not say why the child was being taken away.

Jayden is a white male, around 35” tall and 30 lbs. He is likely wearing a diaper but other clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Officers are looking for a 2005 white two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo (like the one pictured above) with the Michigan license plate: ADA-585.

Anyone who may have seen this missing child, his parents or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or Marysville police at 810-364-6300.