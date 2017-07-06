Endangered Missing Advisory Posted For St. Clair County Toddler

July 6, 2017 3:11 PM
missing boy Endangered Missing Advisory Posted For St. Clair County Toddler

Jayden Harris (Photo: Michigan State Police)

MARYSVILLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old St Clair County boy.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been posted for Jayden Harris, who Michigan State Police say was taken by his parents as Child Protective Services tried to remove him from his home through a court order.

The child was last seen at an apartment on Michigan Avenue in Marysville with his parents, Scott and Crystal Harris.

missing parents Endangered Missing Advisory Posted For St. Clair County Toddler

Scott and Crystal Harris (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Police say the parents knew about the court order and are acting in violation of the law. Police did not say why the child was being taken away.

Jayden is a white male, around 35” tall and 30 lbs. He is likely wearing a diaper but other clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

suspect vehicle Endangered Missing Advisory Posted For St. Clair County Toddler

(Photo: Michigan State Police)

Officers are looking for a 2005 white two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo (like the one pictured above) with the Michigan license plate: ADA-585.

Anyone who may have seen this missing child, his parents or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or Marysville police at 810-364-6300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch