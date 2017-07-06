Grizzlies Say They Will Retire Zach Randolph’s No. 50

July 6, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Memphis Grizzlies, Zach Randolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to retire the No. 50 jersey worn by Zach Randolph, who is leaving the team after eight seasons to sign with the Sacramento Kings.

In a tweet on the Grizzlies’ official account , majority owner Robert Pera says that No. 50 “will never be worn by another member of the Memphis Grizzlies.” Pera also thanks Randolph for helping “turn a lottery team into a perennial playoff contender” and helping “make a basketball team a model of community service.”

Randolph, a free agent, is joining former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger at Sacramento. He agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal.

Randolph, who helped Memphis earn seven straight playoff appearances , will become the first player to have his number retired by the Grizzlies.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

