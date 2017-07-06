Ice Cube: Big3 Open To Moving Venue For Mayweather Fight

By BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer

Ice Cube says his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena, the biggest venue in Las Vegas. Mayweather’s fight against McGregor was later announced for the same site.

That bout, matching the undefeated boxing champion and the mixed martial arts star, could be one of the biggest pay-per-view events ever, so Cube understands why they want the building. The rapper-actor said Thursday that there have been discussions and the 3-on-3 league of retired NBA players is up for moving, “but we just got to be treated right.”

If the Big3 moves, it would go to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That game is scheduled to begin in the afternoon and the fight at night.

