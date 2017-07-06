Judge Extends Stay For Hundreds Of Iraqi Nationals Readied For Deportation

DETROIT (WWJ) – A ruling Thursday affecting the fate of over 100 Metro Detroit Iraqi Christians has been handed down by a Detroit court.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith has extended the stay of deportation, which was to have expired Monday — the stay gives another two weeks for those arrested by ICE in a broad sweep on June 11.

Attorney Nadine Yousif Kalasho represents some of the detainees in their legal challenge.

“The initial temporary restraining order would be expiring on the 10th (of July), which is right around the corner, and there are still a lot of people in need of representation — I do also believe that he wants more time to decide his jurisdiction, so whatever the decision he made for the reasons to extend –we’re happy to have that,” said Yousif Kalasho.

Yousif Kalasho says ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has made reference to about 1,400 Iraqi nationals including those detained and not detained, “so there are 1,400 on their list — of those 1,400 around 200 have been picked up nationally.”

There were 114 arrested from the Detroit area.

The stay is now set to expire on July 24.

The detainees continue to be held at facilities in Michigan, Ohio, Arizona and Louisiana.