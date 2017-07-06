Tips Wanted To Find Detroit Man Wanted For Attempted Murder [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need tips from the public to locate a 28-year-old man who allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend.

According to investigators, Dequain Brazzle of Detroit was trying to remove a license plate from the 23-year-old victim’s vehicle at around 1 a.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Ashton, on the city’s west side.

Police say Brazzle assaulted the young woman before pulling a gun and shooting her. The victim escaped to a nearby gas station on Grand River Ave. — where, bleeding, she was caught on video pleading for help.

The woman was shot multiple times, police said, but she survived.

Brazzle, who remained at large on Thursday, is described as a black male, 5’10” tall and around 210 lbs. He was last seen driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 four-door, Michigan license plate#DRD 5373.

Anyone who sees this wanted suspect or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Detroit police at 313-596-5649 or 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or via the DPD Connect app.

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911