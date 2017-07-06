Paulina Gretzky And Arianny Celeste Celebrate The Fourth Of July In Tiny Bikinis [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Some people like spending the Fourth of July on the water, others spend it grilling for the family, and then there are people like me who like to spend their day off on the golf course.
Paulina Gretzky and UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste decided to pose for photos for their Instagram accounts and we should all thank them.
Gretzky is only a few months removed from having her second child with her fiance Dustin Johnson, but she still sizzled in her red, white and blue bikini.
Celeste celebrated in different bikinis on her social media account and left little to the imagination.
While many people think the Fourth should be used to relax and regroup for the rest of the summer, these ladies decided to put a smile on their followers faces.