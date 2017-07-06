Paulina Gretzky And Arianny Celeste Celebrate The Fourth Of July In Tiny Bikinis [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Some people like spending the Fourth of July on the water, others spend it grilling for the family, and then there are people like me who like to spend their day off on the golf course.

Paulina Gretzky and UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste decided to pose for photos for their Instagram accounts and we should all thank them.

Gretzky is only a few months removed from having her second child with her fiance Dustin Johnson, but she still sizzled in her red, white and blue bikini.

Happy 4th of July #Merica 🌟🇺🇸 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Celeste celebrated in different bikinis on her social media account and left little to the imagination.

I be sippin, watermelon. 😋🍉I Love my @nastygal suit! #nastygalsdoitbetter – 📸 @brandonalmengo A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Baby you are magic.✨ – 📸 @brandonalmengo 💄 @yanivkatzav #nationalbikiniday A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Life is just peachy. 🍑🌊 A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Click here to see more photos

While many people think the Fourth should be used to relax and regroup for the rest of the summer, these ladies decided to put a smile on their followers faces.