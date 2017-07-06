Lost Load Of Shoes Backs Up Traffic On I-94

DETROIT (WWJ) – It was an unusual sight along westbound I-94 during the Thursday morning commute.
Tipster “Ed,” who called WWJ Newsradio 950 while he was stuck in traffic, says someone dumped a large and varied load of shoes in the right lane under Warren Ave., after West Grand Blvd.
“Men’s shoes, boots, women’s, different colors, different sizes,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “I don’t know if whoever dropped them was collecting used shoes.”
Ed said it the shoes appeared like maybe they’d come from Good Will or the Salvation Army.
The shoes caused about a two-mile back up on the west side of the freeway, but they have since been taken away.
