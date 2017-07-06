Cops: Customers, Vendor Take Down Supermarket Steak Thief

July 6, 2017 10:25 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say customers and vendors at a supermarket subdued a Pittsburgh man who tried to steal $150 worth of steaks.

Online court records show 37-year-old Robert Twigg’s record of shoplifting and drug arrests go back 11 years. His latest arrest happened Wednesday at a Giant Eagle in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Witnesses tell police Twigg was putting the meat into a backpack when a vendor grabbed the bag, the store’s manager called 911 and customers chased Twigg and held him down until police arrived.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Twigg, who was unable to post $2,000 bail and remained jailed Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.

