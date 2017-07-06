Summer Will Be No Sweat For Detroit Kids With Opening Of Fun Centers

DETROIT (WWJ) – The city of Detroit is helping take some of the heat out of summer and adding a big splash of fun for kids along the way.

With the arrival of summer, the Detroit Public Schools, with financial help from the city will be opening its collective doors to kids starting Monday.

Mayor Mike Duggan says that the kids in the city were accidental victims of the economic downturn.

“Between 2006 and 2013 — 16 recreational centers in this city shut down,” said Duggan. “Most of them have been demolished — those that weren’t demolished are on the verge of falling down anyway, and it seems like that’s the way it went in this city and when we hit on hard times – the children took the brunt of the cuts but what I knew is — you have a lot of beautiful facilities in this city that are un-used or under-utilized during the summertime.”

Summer fun for Detroit school kids. New partnership to use school buildings will more than double rec centers available. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/VoPnGpjgzj — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) July 6, 2017

That’s why — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says — turning empty school buildings into so-called “Summer Fun Centers” for the next five weeks is a perfect fit. You can see a list of the schools, and learn how to register HERE.