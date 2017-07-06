Authorities: ‘Super Drunk’ Man Charged In Fatal Crash Had BAC 4 Times Legal Limit

July 6, 2017 8:43 AM

SALINE (WWJ) – A man charged in a deadly drunken driving crash south of Ann Arbor allegedly had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said 35-year old Matthew Stoy of Adrian, who allegedly ran a stop sign, was charged under the state’s “super drunk” driving law.

A young man identified as 19-year old Jacob Rauguth of Saline died after his Pontiac G6 was t-boned by Stoy’s Mercury Mountaineer at Bemis and Moon Roads last weekend. Two others who were in Rauguth’s car were listed in stable condition at University of Michigan Hospital.

Jackson said a test recorded Stoy’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident at 0.33. Authorities said Stoy has a previous drunken driving conviction in New York state.

Stoy was arraigned Tuesday and remains held on a $50,000 bond awaiting a probable cause hearing set for Tuesday, July 11.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

