Police: Woman Arrested After Taser Attack On Detroit Cop

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 27-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged attack on a police officer in Detroit.
Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday on Clifford Street as the officer was assisting other police with an investigation.
The woman, investigators said, suddenly approached the officer from behind and shocked him in the arm with a Taser. She then took off running, with police in pursuit. They were able to catch her, cuff her and recover the Taser.
Police told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill at this time they have no clue as to the motive for the attack, adding that it’s unclear if it was related to the investigation with which the officer was assisting.
The woman is jailed pending charges. Her name was not immediately released.
Police said the officer shocked by the Taser is OK.