The Quality Program Hosted Its 2nd Annual Golf Outing At The Black Lake Golf Course In Onaway, Michigan

By Lori Melton

UAW-Ford Quality Program members rallied together once again to host the second annual golf outing at Black Lake Golf Course in Onaway, Michigan to raise funds for the Great Lakes Burn Camp (GLBC). The camp gives burn surviving children a place to meet other children who are experiencing the same challenges and offers a fun environment where the kids can heal, play, laugh, and grow.

This year, Quality raised more than $6,000 for GLBC. These funds will be used to help the camp fulfill its mission to “promote healing, self-esteem, confidence, and general well-being for burn-injured children.” Last year, Ford raised $7,300 via the golfing event.

“We’re honored to be among the many organizations that help fund this very worthwhile event,” said UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles, who directs the union’s National Ford Department in a statement about GLBC winter camp, which takes place at the UAW Black Lake Conference Center in Northern Michigan. “We know how much the kids enjoy Black Lake and we enjoy seeing them up here making great use of our facility.”

Winter camp is held over four days at the end of February. Some of the fun indoor and outdoor activities include swimming, basketball, arts and crafts, sledding, snowboarding, downhill skiing and more. Summer camp is held on a private inland Michigan lake where kids swim, kayak, water ski, do archery, arts and crafts and more. The 2017 summer camp will be held Aug. 6 through Aug. 11.

Ford Motor Company is dedicated to helping those in need and improving lives in communities around Detroit, the state of Michigan, across the U.S. and around the world. In 2016, the automotive leader supported more than 700 community and non-profit groups, served 3 million+ meals in the United States and donated $1 million in disaster relief aid.

Burn-injured children face a multitude of physical and emotional hurdles during healing and recovery. Great Lakes Burn Camp provides a safe and fun experience that allows kids to simply be kids. They can laugh, play, be silly, and forge friendships. The UAW/Ford’s continued support makes it possible for GLBC’s volunteer-based organization to keep generating smiles that many campers will remember for the rest of their lives.

For more information about Great Lakes Burn Camp or to find out how you can donate, please visit greatlakesburncamp.org.