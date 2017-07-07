Annual Oakland County Fair Starts Friday Night

DAVISBURG (WWJ) – The Oakland County Fair is back for another exciting year with the annual event kicking off tonight.

The fair will feature everything from carnival rides to a demolition derby to pig races. Each day features special themes and promotions with Friday night being Ladies Night and Saturday being Armed Forces Day.

“We’ll have rides, grandstand events. We’ll have figure eight races, the rodeo one night there, we have a circus performance at the grandstand,” Fair Manager L.C. Scramlin told WWJ. “Next weekend monster trucks will be in here competing.”

The fair will run from July 7-16. The times of operation are 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. except the final day when the fair closes at 7 p.m. The fair takes place at Springfield Oaks County Park, 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg.

Admission prices vary based on the package with $12 per vehicle parking that includes general admission for all passengers. It’s $6 for walk-ins, and grandstand admission is priced at $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14 years old and free for children 5 years old or younger.

If you plan on attending the event multiple days then there is a $70 mega pass that includes unlimited carnival rides, and a $45 fair-long parking pass.

Traditional livestock shows will also be part of this year’s event with all kinds of farm animals being featured. There will also be a hypnotist on scene to add a little twist to your interactions with the animals.

“We have a hypnotist with us so come out and we’ll put you under a spell and have you clucking like one of the chickens,” Scramlin said.

To see the complete list of events and schedule for the Oakland County Fair, visit oakfair.org.