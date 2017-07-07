CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Body Cam Captures Chaotic Scene Before Taser Assault On Detroit Cop [VIDEO]

July 7, 2017 3:47 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say body camera footage disputes a woman’s claim that excessive force was used by a cop before she allegedly attacked him with a Taser.

The video, released to the media on Friday, shows a loud and chaotic scene that followed a traffic stop involving people police said were smoking marijuana in a car in Southwest Detroit at around midnight Thursday.

As police were investigating on Clifford Street, near Livernois, a group of people began to yell at the cops. One man who allegedly ran at officers with his fists clenched was handcuffed before, according to police, a woman ran up demanding that police leave her son alone.

A lot of shouting and profanity is heard on the video before police say the woman, identified as “Ms. Smith,” approached an officer from behind and shocked him in the arm with a Taser.

She was taken into custody following a foot chase. The cop who was shocked is OK, no shots were fired and no additional injuries were reported.

Craig said, after examining video of the incident, he determined that no officer was engaged in using force at the time when the woman assaulted the officer, and that “we didn’t do anything wrong.”

The chief told reporters body cam video was shared publicly in the interest of transparency.

“We are a constitutional policing agency and will continue to strive to maintain a respectful and honest relationship with our community; and we only ask the same in return,” the department said, in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

Charges in connection with the incident are pending.

