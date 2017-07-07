Clippers Acquire Gallinari In Deal Involving Nuggets, Hawks

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired sharp-shooting forward Danilo Gallinari from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved Atlanta on Thursday.

In the swap, Los Angeles sent Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, cash considerations and a protected 2018 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Nuggets receive a 2019 second-round pick from Atlanta.

Gallinari joins a Clippers team that recently traded Chris Paul to Houston, but agreed to a five-year deal with Blake Griffin. Los Angeles also has DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt.

The 28-year-old Gallinari was selected by New York with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He wound up in Denver as part of the blockbuster deal in February 2011 that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks.

A fan favorite, Gallinari averaged 16.2 points and made 535 3-pointers for the Nuggets. He missed the 2013-14 season because of a torn left ACL.

“Danilo has been a special player for the Nuggets organization as well as a prominent figure in the Denver community for the last six years,” said Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations for Denver. “He was a consummate professional throughout his time with us and we want to wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter.”

The Nuggets made a splashy move in free agency by adding four-time All-Star Paul Millsap on a three-year-deal worth $90 million. The 32-year-old Millsap gives the team a proven, defensive-minded veteran to work alongside up-and-coming big man Nikola Jokic.

Denver hasn’t made the postseason since 2012-13.

Crawford played for the Hawks from 2009-11. He’s captured the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award three times.

The 20-year-old Stone was acquired by the Clippers during a 2016 draft-night trade with New Orleans. He played in seven games for Los Angeles last season.

“As we continue to focus on maintaining flexibility and adding assets, this deal accomplished multiple goals and made a lot of sense for us,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “First-round picks have great value and Diamond is an intriguing, young player to add to our group.”

Also Thursday, the Clippers acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash considerations. Selected 39th overall, Evans led the Big 12 in scoring at 19.2 points per game last season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)