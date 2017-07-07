Delta Donates Luggage To Families At Beaumont Children’s Hospital

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Delta Airlines is hoping to make things a little easier for sick children at Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak.
Delta has been testing out new luggage for their employees and now they are donating 30 pieces of tested luggage to children and their families at Beaumont Children’s Hospital.
It means a lot to parents like Beth Bromend of Rochester, who’s 7-year-old daughter Elise has a genetic medical condition, and has to often pack up for long hospital stays.
“It’s really nice because of the fact that we have so many times we have to pack and bring things to the hospital and she tends to stay there for a while,” Bromend told WWJ’s health reporter Deanna Lites.
The rest of the 200 pieces of tested luggage will go to other children’s hospitals around the country.
