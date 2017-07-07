CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Pistons Renounce Rights To Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

July 7, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ¬– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has withdrawn its qualifying offer and renounced the rights to guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard appeared in 76 games (75 starts) last season and averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, a career-high 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Caldwell-Pope led the team in scoring 17 times and among NBA league leaders, he ranked 37th in minutes per game (33.3 mpg).

Selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (#8 overall), the Thomaston, Georgia native compiled averages of 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 30.2 minutes in 314 career NBA games (274 starts). Caldwell-Pope was selected to the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star 2015.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit http://www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch