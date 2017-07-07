Does Arrival Of Avery Bradley Signal Departure Of KCP?

By: Will Burchfield

In Avery Bradley, the Pistons have acquired a soon-to-be cheaper version of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Does that spell the end for KCP in Detroit?

It just might.

Caldwell-Pope, a restricted free agent, is in line for a significant payday. He doesn’t have the leverage of an open market, but many believe he will attract a max offer sheet from another team. The Nets are reportedly interested.

In that case, the Pistons may not be inclined to match it. Remember, the Vertical reported toward the end of last season that Detroit does not want to give KCP a max deal — in this case, four years at $24.8 million annually.

Bradley, who the Pistons acquired on Friday in exchange for Marcus Morris, carries a cap hit of $8.8 million in the 2017-18 season. Like Caldwell-Pope, he is considered a strong two-way guard, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Caldwell-Pope, 25, averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds last year for Detroit. Bradley, 26, averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Boston. The former, who is a lesser shooter, will potentially cost three times as much in the 2017-18 season.

With the additions of Bradley and Langston Galloway, acquired Thursday via free agency, the Pistons’ 2017-18 payroll is about $109 million — $10 million over the salary cap. That’s a soft cap, and many teams operate over it, but factoring in KCP at $24.8 million pushes the Pistons over the hard cap as well.

That was the case prior to the Bradley trade, so the financials of the deal aren’t necessarily the snag. But there is now a logjam of guards on the Pistons roster: Bradley, Galloway, Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and first-round pick Luke Kennard. KCP would bring the total to six, and that’s without mentioning Michael Gbinije.

The Pistons are high on Kennard’s offensive ability, and by all accounts he impressed defensively in the summer league. He figures to see the floor in his rookie campaign. Jackson still seems to be a prominent part of the Pistons’ future, especially in the estimation of Van Gundy. Galloway wasn’t signed to sit on the bench, Smith played his way off it last season and Bradley is very much a part of Detroit’s starting five.

Cap implications aside, Caldwell-Pope suddenly seems like an expendable player. A sign-and-trade is certainly within the realm of possibility. So is the prospect of the Pistons letting him go via restricted free agency. The team never wanted to pay a solid but unspectacular two-way guard like a frontline star, and the acquisition of Bradley means they don’t have to.

Bradley will likely command a max deal when he hits unrestricted free agency at the end of next season. So in some ways this is just delaying the inevitable. But Bradley may be worth the money that KCP isn’t.

And the Pistons may be inclined to extend him before his contract expires.

When reports first surfaced in the spring that Caldwell-Pope was likely to receive a max offer sheet this summer, Van Gundy stressed time and time again that the situation was in the Pistons’ control. They would only lose him if they felt comfortable doing so.

They may feel more comfortable now than ever.