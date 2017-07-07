CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Justin Upton Added To American League All-Star Team

July 7, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Upton

DETROIT – Tigers outfielder Justin Upton has been added to the American League All-Star Team, as announced earlier this afternoon by Major League Baseball. The honor marks the fourth time that Upton has been named an All-Star (also, 2009, 2011 and 2015) and the first time in the AL.

In 78 games this season, Upton is hitting .271 (76×280) with 51 runs scored, 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 54 RBI. He currently ranks third in the AL with a .384 (28×73) batting average with runners in scoring position, tied for fourth with six outfield assists, tied for 11th with 21 doubles, tied for 13th with 54 RBI and tied for 15th with 51 runs scored.

“It’s an honor to be selected as an All-Star for the first time as a Tiger,” Upton said. “I can’t wait to get to South Florida to enjoy the festivities with Michael (Fulmer) and hopefully bring home a W for the American League.”

Upton joins starting pitcher Michael Fulmer as the Tigers AL All-Stars this season. MLB announced earlier today that Fulmer will not be on the active All-Star Game roster since he is pitching on Sunday at Cleveland. Fulmer has compiled an 8-6 record with a 3.20 ERA (109.2IP/39ER) and 83 strikeouts in 16 starts this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch