Justin Upton Added To American League All-Star Team

DETROIT – Tigers outfielder Justin Upton has been added to the American League All-Star Team, as announced earlier this afternoon by Major League Baseball. The honor marks the fourth time that Upton has been named an All-Star (also, 2009, 2011 and 2015) and the first time in the AL.

In 78 games this season, Upton is hitting .271 (76×280) with 51 runs scored, 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 54 RBI. He currently ranks third in the AL with a .384 (28×73) batting average with runners in scoring position, tied for fourth with six outfield assists, tied for 11th with 21 doubles, tied for 13th with 54 RBI and tied for 15th with 51 runs scored.

“It’s an honor to be selected as an All-Star for the first time as a Tiger,” Upton said. “I can’t wait to get to South Florida to enjoy the festivities with Michael (Fulmer) and hopefully bring home a W for the American League.”

Upton joins starting pitcher Michael Fulmer as the Tigers AL All-Stars this season. MLB announced earlier today that Fulmer will not be on the active All-Star Game roster since he is pitching on Sunday at Cleveland. Fulmer has compiled an 8-6 record with a 3.20 ERA (109.2IP/39ER) and 83 strikeouts in 16 starts this season.