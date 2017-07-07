Man Badly Beaten While Camping In Northern Michigan, Allegedly Over Noise

(WWJ) An investigation underway in Benzie County where police say a beach camper was severely beaten by another camper.
According to police, the beating apparently followed a dispute over noise. State Police say the suspect who was camping on Elberta Beach asked the people in a neighboring tent to quiet down.
When they didn’t do as requested, the victim allegedly approached the tent and started to unzip the entrance. At that point, authorities say a man inside of that tent came outside, and was assaulted and severely beaten.
He was taken to a hospital in Manistee, suffering from face and skull fractures.
Per mlive, the suspect was wearing white swim shorts and a cowboy hat with an American flag design. Witnesses say he may be from Flint. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231-779-6040.